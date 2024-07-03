Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
603.19
289.47
84.84
4.57
4.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
603.19
289.47
84.84
4.57
4.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.11
1.36
7.94
1.87
1.07
Total Income
605.3
290.83
92.78
6.45
5.96
Total Expenditure
471.3
228.02
73.83
2.72
2.33
PBIDT
134
62.82
18.95
3.73
3.63
Interest
3.23
3.21
5.59
2.75
3.01
PBDT
130.77
59.61
13.36
0.97
0.62
Depreciation
3.9
2.22
2.92
0.94
0.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
27.02
14.81
2.7
-0.06
0.01
Deferred Tax
5.99
-0.48
5.65
1.81
0.28
Reported Profit After Tax
93.86
43.06
2.1
-1.72
-0.52
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
-0.09
0.26
0.8
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
93.92
43.14
1.84
-2.53
-0.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
93.92
43.14
1.84
-2.53
-0.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
45.11
20.73
0.88
-1.21
-0.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.83
20.81
20.81
20.81
20.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.21
21.7
22.33
81.61
74.08
PBDTM(%)
21.67
20.59
15.74
21.22
12.65
PATM(%)
15.56
14.87
2.47
-37.63
-10.61
