Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,278.9
(-0.43%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:31:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

603.19

289.47

84.84

4.57

4.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

603.19

289.47

84.84

4.57

4.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.11

1.36

7.94

1.87

1.07

Total Income

605.3

290.83

92.78

6.45

5.96

Total Expenditure

471.3

228.02

73.83

2.72

2.33

PBIDT

134

62.82

18.95

3.73

3.63

Interest

3.23

3.21

5.59

2.75

3.01

PBDT

130.77

59.61

13.36

0.97

0.62

Depreciation

3.9

2.22

2.92

0.94

0.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

27.02

14.81

2.7

-0.06

0.01

Deferred Tax

5.99

-0.48

5.65

1.81

0.28

Reported Profit After Tax

93.86

43.06

2.1

-1.72

-0.52

Minority Interest After NP

-0.07

-0.09

0.26

0.8

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

93.92

43.14

1.84

-2.53

-0.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

93.92

43.14

1.84

-2.53

-0.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

45.11

20.73

0.88

-1.21

-0.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.83

20.81

20.81

20.81

20.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.21

21.7

22.33

81.61

74.08

PBDTM(%)

21.67

20.59

15.74

21.22

12.65

PATM(%)

15.56

14.87

2.47

-37.63

-10.61

Waaree Renewab.: Related NEWS

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

31 Dec 2024|12:41 PM

According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract

28 Nov 2024|02:11 AM

Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.

QUICKLINKS FOR Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd

