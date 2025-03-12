iifl-logo-icon 1
Waaree Renewables JV bags ₹740 Crore solar EPC project

12 Mar 2025 , 09:50 AM

Waaree Renewable Technologies announced that, as part of a consortium of three members, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract. The contract is for a 125 MWAC (181.30 MWp DC) solar power project.

The contract is valued at approximately ₹740.06 Crore (Including taxes). It also includes turnkey project execution and operation & maintenance services. The company has received the order from a leading power distribution company.

The company stated that specific inter-se agreement between the members of the consortium shall be finalized in the due course. The company expects to complete the project within a project of 18 months from the signing date. 

Last year, Waaree Renewable Technologies stated that it received a “term sheet” for executing Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of a ground mount solar PV project having a capacity of 2012.47 MWp DC.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the total estimated cost of the said project is approximately ₹1,233.50 Crore (exclusive of taxes). This order includes the development and implementation of a large-scale renewable energy project. The companies involved shall decide the timeline on mutual terms.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

