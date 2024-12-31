Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
74.44%
74.46%
74.46%
74.46%
74.47%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.98%
0.84%
0.2%
0.09%
0%
Non-Institutions
24.56%
24.69%
25.33%
25.44%
25.52%
Total Non-Promoter
25.55%
25.53%
25.53%
25.53%
25.52%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologiesRead More
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.Read More
