Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.83

20.81

20.81

20.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

238.53

90.62

31.4

11.97

Net Worth

259.36

111.43

52.21

32.78

Minority Interest

Debt

10

0

0.09

36.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

8.43

0.71

0.71

0.78

Total Liabilities

277.79

112.14

53.01

70.5

Fixed Assets

96.56

89.32

3.15

3.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.22

0.22

0.78

32.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.27

0.1

0.07

0.56

Networking Capital

54.91

9.76

10.44

34.08

Inventories

29.17

36.52

1.69

0.46

Inventory Days

22.08

Sundry Debtors

371.65

61.28

45.11

2.46

Debtor Days

118.09

Other Current Assets

72.6

54.37

42.76

44.13

Sundry Creditors

-298.15

-95.36

-57.91

-2.74

Creditor Days

131.54

Other Current Liabilities

-120.36

-47.05

-21.21

-10.23

Cash

116.82

12.74

38.57

0.53

Total Assets

277.78

112.14

53.01

70.5

Waaree Renewab. : related Articles

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

31 Dec 2024|12:41 PM

According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies

Read More
Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract

28 Nov 2024|02:11 AM

Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd

