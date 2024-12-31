Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.83
20.81
20.81
20.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
238.53
90.62
31.4
11.97
Net Worth
259.36
111.43
52.21
32.78
Minority Interest
Debt
10
0
0.09
36.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.43
0.71
0.71
0.78
Total Liabilities
277.79
112.14
53.01
70.5
Fixed Assets
96.56
89.32
3.15
3.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.22
0.22
0.78
32.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
0.1
0.07
0.56
Networking Capital
54.91
9.76
10.44
34.08
Inventories
29.17
36.52
1.69
0.46
Inventory Days
22.08
Sundry Debtors
371.65
61.28
45.11
2.46
Debtor Days
118.09
Other Current Assets
72.6
54.37
42.76
44.13
Sundry Creditors
-298.15
-95.36
-57.91
-2.74
Creditor Days
131.54
Other Current Liabilities
-120.36
-47.05
-21.21
-10.23
Cash
116.82
12.74
38.57
0.53
Total Assets
277.78
112.14
53.01
70.5
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologiesRead More
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.Read More
