|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
129.34
0
Op profit growth
1,867.82
0
EBIT growth
708.19
0
Net profit growth
-25.49
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
53.84
6.27
0
EBIT margin
59.62
16.92
0
Net profit margin
-18.23
-56.13
0
RoCE
5.35
1.72
RoNW
-2.45
-4.38
RoA
-0.4
-1.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.14
-1.53
0.09
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.94
-2.05
0
Book value per share
10.69
12.46
10.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.7
-1.42
64.55
P/CEPS
-5.09
-1.05
0
P/B
0.92
0.17
0.56
EV/EBIDTA
23.6
12.43
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-169.58
26.04
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.51
57.08
0
Inventory days
6.46
0
0
Creditor days
-914.22
-813.43
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.78
-0.27
0
Net debt / equity
5.35
0.11
-0.67
Net debt / op. profit
17.08
8.47
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-29.26
0
0
Employee costs
-5.09
-18.28
0
Other costs
-11.79
-75.44
0
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologiesRead More
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.Read More
