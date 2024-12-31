iifl-logo-icon 1
1,061.9
(1.68%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

129.34

0

Op profit growth

1,867.82

0

EBIT growth

708.19

0

Net profit growth

-25.49

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

53.84

6.27

0

EBIT margin

59.62

16.92

0

Net profit margin

-18.23

-56.13

0

RoCE

5.35

1.72

RoNW

-2.45

-4.38

RoA

-0.4

-1.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.14

-1.53

0.09

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.94

-2.05

0

Book value per share

10.69

12.46

10.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.7

-1.42

64.55

P/CEPS

-5.09

-1.05

0

P/B

0.92

0.17

0.56

EV/EBIDTA

23.6

12.43

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-169.58

26.04

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.51

57.08

0

Inventory days

6.46

0

0

Creditor days

-914.22

-813.43

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.78

-0.27

0

Net debt / equity

5.35

0.11

-0.67

Net debt / op. profit

17.08

8.47

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-29.26

0

0

Employee costs

-5.09

-18.28

0

Other costs

-11.79

-75.44

0

Waaree Renewab. : related Articles

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

31 Dec 2024|12:41 PM

According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract

28 Nov 2024|02:11 AM

Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.

