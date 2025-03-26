Waaree Renewables secures EPC contract worth ₹232.30 Crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies stated that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Waaree Energies Limited for Engineering, Construction, and Procurement of a 170 MW AC/255 MW DC ground-mount solar power project. The contract also includes Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services.

The company informed the bourses that the contract is valued at around ₹232.30 Crore (excluding taxes). The project shall be executed on a turnkey basis.

As per the company, the project is expected to be completed in FY 2025-26 and forms part of Waaree Renewable Tech’s expansion in the solar EPC segment.

The company reported that the contract was awarded by Waaree Energies Limited, the company’s promoter entity.

The company also informed that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) as part of a consortium of three members. This contract is for an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) for a 125 MWAC (181.30 MWp DC) solar power project.The said contract is valued at ₹740.06 Crore (including taxes). It includes turnkey project execution and operation & maintenance services. The specific inter-se arrangement shall be finalised in the due course, said the company.

At around 10.51 AM, Waaree Renewables was trading 3.78% higher at ₹957, against the previous close of ₹922.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹973.10, and ₹935.40, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com