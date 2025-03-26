iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Waaree Renewables secures EPC contract worth ₹232.30 Crore

26 Mar 2025 , 01:17 PM

Waaree Renewable Technologies stated that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Waaree Energies Limited for Engineering, Construction, and Procurement of a 170 MW AC/255 MW DC ground-mount solar power project. The contract also includes Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services.
The company informed the bourses that the contract is valued at around ₹232.30 Crore (excluding taxes). The project shall be executed on a turnkey basis.
As per the company, the project is expected to be completed in FY 2025-26 and forms part of Waaree Renewable Tech’s expansion in the solar EPC segment.
The company reported that the contract was awarded by Waaree Energies Limited, the company’s promoter entity.
The company also informed that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) as part of a consortium of three members. This contract is for an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) for a 125 MWAC (181.30 MWp DC) solar power project.The said contract is valued at ₹740.06 Crore (including taxes). It includes turnkey project execution and operation & maintenance services. The specific inter-se arrangement shall be finalised in the due course, said the company.
At around 10.51 AM, Waaree Renewables was trading 3.78% higher at ₹957, against the previous close of ₹922.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹973.10, and ₹935.40, respectively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Waaree Renewable
  • Waaree Renewable Contract
  • Waaree Renewable News
  • Waaree Renewable Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:46 PM
Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:24 PM
ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:55 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:50 PM
DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:20 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.