Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31 2024; ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31 2024; and iii. consider declaration of interim dividend to the equity shareholders along with fixing of record date for the said purpose

Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Board Meeting Outcome dated 19.12.2024

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th September 2024

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Intimation of Allotment of 22,275 Equity Shares on exercise of 22,275 stock option under Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited-Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 (Waaree RTL ESOP 2022)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2024 Audited Financials Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 4 Jan 2024