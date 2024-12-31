|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31 2024; ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31 2024; and iii. consider declaration of interim dividend to the equity shareholders along with fixing of record date for the said purpose
|Board Meeting
|19 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome dated 19.12.2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th September 2024
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Intimation of Allotment of 22,275 Equity Shares on exercise of 22,275 stock option under Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited-Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 (Waaree RTL ESOP 2022)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2024 Audited Financials Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|4 Jan 2024
|Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday January 20 2024 to consider inter alia the proposal for Sub-Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 20,2024 (i) Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. (ii) Approved the alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares, subject to shareholders approval. (iii) Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to be issued to the shareholders for obtaining their approval for the proposed sub-division/ split of equity shares and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 19.01.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 20,2024 Sub Division /split of existing equity shares of the Face value 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5/- (Five) Equity Shares of Face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid up, subject to Shareholder approval (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologiesRead More
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.