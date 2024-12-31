|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|AGM 16/09/2024 Proceeding of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 25th Annual General Meeting held on 16th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologiesRead More
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.Read More
