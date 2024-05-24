The Members

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited

Mumbai

Your Directors have immense pleasure to present the 25th (Twenty Fifth) Boards Report on the Business and Ooperations of the Company and the Financial Accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarised below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Consolidated Standalone FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Total Income 87,988.53 35,248.49 87,518.87 34,691.61 Less: Expenditure 68,147.64 27,547.07 67,489.87 26,710.66 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 19,840.89 7,701.42 20,029.00 7,980.95 Tax Expense (including Previous Year Tax Adjustment) 5,036.80 2,168.15 5,135.43 2,040.29 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 14,804.08 5,533.27 14,893.57 5,940.66

2. OPERATIONS & STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review, the Company along with its subsidiaries executed 704 MWp projects. This resulted in EPC revenues of 84,776.39. The Companys solar plants generated revenues of 1,814.68. The year saw crossing significant milestones both in order wins and executions. The unexecuted order book of the Company now stands at 2,365 MWp. The order pipeline now stands at 15.5 GW.

On Standalone basis, the Total Income of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 stood at 87,518.87 Lakhs as against 34,691.61 Lakhs representing a growth of 2.52 times. At Consolidated level, the Total Income of the company for the financial year 2023-24 stood at 87,988.53 Lakhs as against 35,248.49 Lakhs representing a growth of 2.5 times. Profits grew in line with revenues. Your company achieved Profit After Tax of 14,893.57 Lakhs as against 5,940.66 Lakhs registered a robust growth of 2.5 times on Standalone basis. Consolidated Profit After Tax stood at 14,804.08 Lakhs as against 5,533.27 Lakhs a growth of 2.67 times.

3. DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

The Directors have recommended a dividend of 1.00/- per equity share of 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of members. The payment of dividend will result into a cash outflow of 1,041.49 Lakhs.

Pursuant to the Finance Act, 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of the Members effective April 01, 2020 and the Company is required to deduct tax at source (TDS) from dividend paid to the Members at prescribed rates as per the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to reserves.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

The face value of the shares was subdivided into 5 (five) equity shares of 2/- each from 10 (ten) each. The authorised share capital of the Company is 21,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty- One crores only) comprising of 10,50,00,000 equity shares of face value of 2/- each.

The paid-up equity share capital as at March 31, 2024 stood at 20,82,98,530 (Rupees Twenty Crore Eighty-Two Lakh Ninety-Eight Thousand Five hundred and thirty only) comprising of 10,41,49,265 equity shares of face value of 2/- each.

The Company has issued 75,095 equity shares of 2/- each to eligible employees under its Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited - Employee Stock Options Plan 2022" ("Waaree RTL ESOP 2022").

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

There are no shares held by trustees for the benefit of employees and hence no disclosure under Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 has been furnished.

5. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION SCHEME (ESOP)

The Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited - Employee Stock Options Plan 2022" ("Waaree RTL ESOP 2022") was approved by the Members of the Company by Special Resolution passed by Postal Ballot on June 25, 2022. The Company has granted 54,050 stock options to the eligible employee under the Waaree RTL ESOP 2022 during the year under review. Each option, when exercised, would entitle the holder to subscribe for one equity share of the Company of face value 2/- each.

A certificate from the Secretarial Auditor on the implementation of Waaree RTL ESOP 2022 will be placed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for inspection by the Members.

4,23,730 stock options were available for grant to the eligible employees as on March 31, 2024.

The particulars with regard to stock options as on March 31, 2024, as required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 read with the applicable SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, are set out at Annexure-1 to this Report.

6. SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATES COMPANIES

As on March 31, 2024 the Company has the following subsidiary:

• Waasang Solar One Private Limited (51% shareholding)

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between Sangam Rooftop Solar Private Limited (Transferor Company 01), Waaree PV Technologies Private Limited (Transferor Company 02), Waasang Solar Private

Limited (Transferor Company 03) with Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamation) Rules, 2016 vide its order dated March 21, 2024.

Further, The National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), Mumbai Bench has passed Corrigendum order on 24/05/2024, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation ("Scheme") of between Sangam Rooftop Solar Private Limited (Transferor Company 01), Waaree PV Technologies Private Limited (Transferor Company 02), and Waasang Solar Private Limited (Transferor Company 03), all wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, with the Company. The Appointed date of the Scheme is 01/04/2022. The said scheme has been made effective from 11/06/2024. Consequently, the above mentioned wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company stand dissolved without winding up.

No impact of the merger has been considered in the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Company has no associate or joint venture Company during the financial year and as on March 31, 2024.

The details as required under Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding the performance and financial position of the Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures of the Company are provided in Form AOC-1 as Annexure -2, which form part of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

7. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with the Act and implementation requirements of Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) on accounting and disclosure requirements and as prescribed by the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements are provided in this Annual Report.

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statements of the Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures of the Company in the prescribed form AOC-1 is annexed at Annexure -2 to this Annual Report.

Pursuant to Section 136 of the Act, the Financial Statements of the Subsidiaries are available on the website of the Company i.e., www.waareertl. com. under the Investors Section.

8. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adheres to the Corporate Governance requirements as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (the SEBI).

The report on Corporate Governance as prescribed in the SEBI Listing Regulations forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

The requisite certificate from R M Mimani & Associates LLP Practising Company Secretary, confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance along with a declaration signed by MD of the Company stating that the Members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have affirmed the compliance with code of conduct of the Board of Directors and Senior Management, is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

9. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.waareertl.com. under Investor relations tab.

10. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

• In terms of the provision of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and of Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Viren Doshi (DIN: 00207121), Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, seeks re-appointment.

• All Independent Directors have furnished the declarations to the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16 (1)(b) read with Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Board has taken on record the said declarations after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

• The Company has also received Form DIR-8 from all the Directors pursuant to Section 164(2) and Rule 14(1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

• Brief profile of the Director seeking reappointment has been given as an annexure to the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

• During the year under review, Mr. Hitesh Mehta has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from August 25, 2023 and Mr. Dilip Panjwani was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from August 25, 2023.

• The tenure of Ms. Anita Jaiswal had expired and she cessed to the Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 20, 2024.

• In order of comply with the requirement of Women Independent Director for top 1000 companies as per SEBI (LODR), Ms. Ambika Sharma was appointed as Women Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 20, 2024 and her appointment is subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

• As on March 31, 2024 the following persons were the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company pursuant to Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Act read with the Rules framed thereunder:

* Mr. Pujan P. Doshi: Managing Director

* Mr. Dilip Panjwani: Chief Financial Officer

* Ms. Heema Shah: Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

11. MEETINGS

A calendar of Board Meetings, Annual General Meeting and Committee Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors of your Company. The Board of Directors of your Company met 9 (nine) times during the financial year FY 2023-24. The details of these Meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Section of the Annual Report. The maximum time gap between any two consecutive Meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days.

12. BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board had constituted/re-constituted various Committees in compliance with the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations viz. Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Risk Management Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

All decisions pertaining to the constitution of Committees, appointment of Members and fixing of terms of reference/role of the Committees are taken by the Board

The details of the role and composition of these Committees, including the number of Meetings held during the financial year and attendance at these Meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Section of the Annual Report.

13. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an Annual Evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Independent Directors and the working of its committees based on the evaluation criteria specified by Nomination and Remuneration Committee for performance evaluation process of the Board, its Committees and Directors.

The Boards functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including, inter-alia, the structure of the Board, Meetings of the Board, functions of the Board, degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, establishment, and delineation of responsibilities to various Committees and effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning.

The Committees of the Board were assessed on the degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of Meetings. The Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance, contribution at Board/ Committee Meetings and guidance/support to the management outside Board/Committee Meetings.

As mentioned earlier, the performance assessment of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and the Chairman were evaluated in a separate Meeting of Independent Directors. The same was also discussed in the Board Meeting. Performance evaluation of Independent Directorswas done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

14. CRITERIA FOR SELECTION OF CANDIDATES FOR APPOINTMENT AS DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down well-defined criteria, in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, for selection of candidates for appointment as Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel.

The said Policy is available on the Companys website and can be accessed by web link www. waareertl.com.

15. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a familiarization program for Independent Directors to familiarize them with their role, rights and responsibility as Directors, the operations of the Company, business overview etc.

The details of the familiarization program are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and the same is also available on the website of the Company and can be accessed by web link www.waareertl.com.

16. A STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE, AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

The Company has received declaration from the Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16 (1) (b) read with Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfil the condition for appointment/re- appointment as Independent Directors on the Board and possess the attributes of integrity, expertise and experience as required to be disclosed under Rule 8(5) (iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

17. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

In terms of Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 25 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Independent Directors of the Company are required to hold at least one meeting in a financial year without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and Members of Management.

During the year under review, Independent Directors met separately on March 14, 2024, inter-alia, for

• Evaluation of performance of NonIndependent Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company as a whole.

• Evaluation of performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors; and

• Evaluation of the quality, content, and timelines of flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

18. REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the framework for remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy recommended by it and approved by the Board of Directors. The Policy, inter-alia, defines Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company and prescribes the role of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Policy lays down the criteria for identification, appointment and retirement of Directors and Senior Management. The Policy broadly lays down the framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel. The Policy also provides for the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Director and lays down the framework on Board diversity.

The said Policy is available on the Companys website and can be accessed by web link www. waareertl.com.

19. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments made during the year as required under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements forming part of Annual Report.

Also, pursuant to Paragraph A (2) of Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations) particulars of Loans/Advances given to subsidiaries have been disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements forming part of Annual Report.

20. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no person has been denied access to the Audit Committee.

The said Policy is available on the Company website and can be accessed by weblink www.waareertl.com.

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND POLICY

The related party transactions attracting the compliance under the Companies Act, 2013 and/or the SEBI Listing Regulations were placed before the Audit Committee and/or Board and/ or Members for necessary review/approval.

The routine related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee for its omnibus approval. A statement of all related party transactions entered was presented before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and any other related terms and conditions of the transactions.

Transactions to be reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, with related parties are annexed as Annexure - 3.

The Related Party Transactions Policy in line with the requirements of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations is available on the Company website and can be accessed by web link www. waareertl.com.

22. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between Sangam Rooftop Solar Private Limited (Transferor Company 01), Waaree PV Technologies Private Limited(Transferor Company 02), Waasang Solar Private Limited (Transferor Company 03) with Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamation) Rules, 2016 vide its order dated March 21, 2024.

Further, The National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), Mumbai Bench has passed Corrigendum order on 24/05/2024, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation ("Scheme") of between Sangam Rooftop Solar Private Limited (Transferor Company 01), Waaree PV Technologies Private Limited (Transferor Company 02), and Waasang Solar Private Limited (Transferor Company 03), all wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, with the Company. The Appointed date of the Scheme is 01/04/2022. The said scheme has been made effective from 11/06/2024. Consequently, the above mentioned wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company stand dissolved without winding up.

No impact of the merger has been considered in the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

23. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY, AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY FROM THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR TILL THE DATE OF THE REPOR

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

24. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors confirm that;

i. i n the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to departures, if any;

ii. appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and such judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date

iii. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts have been prepared on a "going concern" basis;

v. proper internal financial controls are laid down and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

vi. proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws have been devised and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Your Auditors have opined that the Company has in, all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and that they were operating effectively

25. STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s KKC & Associates LLP, (Formerly known as Khimji Kunverji & Co. LLP) Chartered Accountants (FRN 105146W/ W100621) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 22nd Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2021 for the term of Five years i.e.; from the conclusion of 22nd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting to be held in 2026. As required under Section 139 of the Act, the Company has obtained certificate from them to the effect that their continued appointment, would be in accordance with the conditions prescribed under the Act and the Rules made thereunder, as may be applicable.

The Auditors Report is unmodified i.e., it does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

26. REPORTING OF FRAUD

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report under Section 143(12) of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

27. COST AUDIT AND COST RECORDS

Provision of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company during the financial year under review.

28. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed R M Mimani & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year FY 2023-24 and the same was conducted by them in accordance with the provisions of Section 204 of the Act. The Secretarial Auditors Report is attached to this Annual Report at Annexure -4

The Secretarial Auditors observations are selfexplanatory.

29. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the applicable SS-1 (Secretarial Standard on Meetings of

the Board of Directors) and SS-2 (Secretarial Standard on General Meetings) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

30. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AND EQUITY SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund Rules), 2016 (the IEPF Rules), during the year under review, no amount of Unclaimed dividend and corresponding equity shares were due to be transferred to IEPF account.

31. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate system of internal control to ensure that the resources are used efficiently and effectively so that:

• assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition.

• all significant transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly.

• financial and other data are reliable for preparing financial information.

• other data are appropriate for maintaining accountability of assets.

The internal control is supplemented by an extensive internal audits programme, review by management along with documented policies, guidelines and procedures.

32. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has policies and procedures in place for ensuring proper and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Company has adopted accounting policies, which are in

line with the Accounting Standards and the Act.

33. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has established a well-documented and robust risk management framework under the provisions of the Act. Under this framework, risks are identified across all business processes of the Company on a continuous basis. Once identified, these risks are managed systematically by categorizing them into Enterprise Level Risk & Project Level Risk. These risks are further broken down into various subcategories of risks such as operational, financial, contractual, order book, project cost and time overrun etc. and proper documentation is maintained in the form of activity log registers, mitigation reports, and monitored by respective functional heads.

The Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee on May 29, 2023 as required in term of the provisions of regulation 21 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to provide guidance in management of risk and to support the achievement of corporate objectives, protect staff and business assets and ensure financial stability.

34. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY

The Company has always believed in providing a conducive work environment devoid of discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has a well formulated Policy on Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment. The objective of the Policy is to prohibit, prevent and address issues of sexual harassment at the workplace. This Policy has striven to prescribe a code of conduct for the employees and all employees have access to the Policy document and are required to strictly abide by it. The Policy covers all employees, irrespective of their nature of employment and is also applicable in respect of all allegations of sexual harassment made by an outsider against an employee.

The Company has duly constituted an Internal Complaints Committee in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. During the year FY 2023-24, no case of Sexual

Harassment was reported.

35. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

A brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy as recommended by the CSR Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure-5 of this Report in the prescribed format.

The said Policy is available on the Companys website and can be accessed by web link www. waareertl.com.

36. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

Your Company is committed to ensure sound Safety, Health and Environmental (SHE) performance related to its activities, products and services. Your Company is taking continuous steps to develop Safer Process Technologies and Unit Operations and has been investing heavily in areas such as Process Automation for increased safety and reduction of human error element.

The Company is committed to continuously take further steps to provide a safe and healthy environment.

37. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The industrial relations continued to be generally peaceful and cordial during the year under review.

38. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information relating to the Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required to be disclosed under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure -6 forming part of this Report.

39. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposit falling under Chapter V of the Act during the year under review. There were no such deposits outstanding at the beginning and end of the FY2023-24.

40. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to the Report as Annexure -7. In terms of proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members, excluding statement containing particulars of top 10 employees and the employees, drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The said Statement is also open for inspection. Any member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

41. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The Company, being part of the top 1,000 listed companies as per the Market capitalization as on March 31, 2024, has annexed Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the financial year FY 2023-24 in the format prescribed by the SEBI, covering the performance of the Company on the nine principles as per National Voluntary Guidelines (NVGs) at Annexure -8 of this Annual Report.

42. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year FY 2023-24 as stipulated under SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 has annexed as Annexure -9 of this Report.

43. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company (the Policy), endeavours for fairness, consistency and sustainability while distributing profits to the Members and same is attached to this Report as Annexure-10.

44. DISCLOSURE OF AGREEMENTS

As on date of the notification i.e., June 14, 2023, there was no agreement are subsisting as specified in clause 5A of para-A of part A of Schedule III of SEBI LODR Second Amendment Regulations, 2023.

45. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance, notice to the Shareholders or elsewhere in this Annual Report, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the Market conditions and circumstances.

46. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND APPRECIATION

Your directors would like to acknowledge and place on record their sincere appreciation to all Stakeholders, Clients, Financial Institutions, Banks, Central and State Governments, the Companys valued Investors and all other Business Partners, for their continued cooperation and support extended during the year.

Your Directors recognize and appreciate the efforts and hard work of all the employees of the Company and their continued contribution to promote its development.