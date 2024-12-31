|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|20 Aug 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|Pursuant of Regulation 42 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday September 10 2024 to Monday September 16 2024 (both days inclusive) Rs.1.0000 per share(50%)Final Dividend & A.G.M. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 20/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
