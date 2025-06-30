iifl-logo
HAL Proposes ₹15 Final Dividend for FY25; Sets August 21 as Record Date

30 Jun 2025 , 11:57 AM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has proposed a final dividend of ₹15 per share for FY25, which represents a 300% payout on its ₹5 face value shares. The recommendation was made at the board meeting held on Friday and is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

If the proposal passes, HAL plans to credit the dividend within 30 days of the AGM. The company has set Thursday, August 21, 2025 as the record date for determining dividend eligibility, assuming shareholder approval is secured.

Separately, the board cleared the appointment of Murthy & Co. LLP as the Cost Auditor for FY26, according to its exchange filing  Earlier this week, the company posted a nearly 8% drop in Q4 profit, citing a delay in deliveries of its Tejas light combat aircraft as the primary reason.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd shares are trading at ₹4,902 which is a 0.092% gain on June 30, 2025. In the National Stock Exchange, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd shares have dipped 2.29% in the previous month, gained 17% in the year-to-date, and dipped 9.11% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

