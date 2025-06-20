HAL Wins ₹511 Crore Deal to Build SSLVs, Secures Key Tech Transfer from ISRO

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been awarded the contract to manufacture India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), after emerging as the top bidder in a ₹511 crore tender floated by IN-SPACe, the Indian space authorization agency.

This marks one of the first full technology transfers by a space agency to a private company in India’s space sector. With this win, HAL will now independently build, own, and commercialize SSLV rockets, paving the way for its entry into the global launch services market.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, called the agreement “pivotal” and highlighted its significance for India’s role in the $44 billion global space economy.

HAL plans to manufacture 6 to 8 SSLV rockets annually, with each launch expected to generate about $6.5 million in revenue. The tender process saw HAL beat out two other industry groups: one led by Alpha Design Technologies (in collaboration with Agnikul Cosmos and Walchand Industries), and the other by Bharat Dynamics, partnered with Skyroot Aerospace, BHEL, and Keltron.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. D.K. Sunil, said the company plans a phased approach to SSLV production, aiming to foster a collaborative ecosystem for small satellite launches from Indian soil.

The formal transfer of SSLV technology will involve multiple space stakeholders ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), IN-SPACe, and HAL. The agreement also includes hands-on training and mentorship by ISRO, covering all aspects of SSLV manufacturing and launch.

Rajeev Jyoti, Director of IN-SPACe’s Technical Directorate, emphasized that SSLV is a multi-disciplinary system, and that HAL personnel will undergo extensive training at both ISRO and HAL sites to ensure successful project execution.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com