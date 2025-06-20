iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HAL Wins ₹511 Crore Deal to Build SSLVs, Secures Key Tech Transfer from ISRO

20 Jun 2025 , 07:31 PM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been awarded the contract to manufacture India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), after emerging as the top bidder in a ₹511 crore tender floated by IN-SPACe, the Indian space authorization agency.

This marks one of the first full technology transfers by a space agency to a private company in India’s space sector. With this win, HAL will now independently build, own, and commercialize SSLV rockets, paving the way for its entry into the global launch services market.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, called the agreement “pivotal” and highlighted its significance for India’s role in the $44 billion global space economy.

HAL plans to manufacture 6 to 8 SSLV rockets annually, with each launch expected to generate about $6.5 million in revenue.  The tender process saw HAL beat out two other industry groups: one led by Alpha Design Technologies (in collaboration with Agnikul Cosmos and Walchand Industries), and the other by Bharat Dynamics, partnered with Skyroot Aerospace, BHEL, and Keltron.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. D.K. Sunil, said the company plans a phased approach to SSLV production, aiming to foster a collaborative ecosystem for small satellite launches from Indian soil.

The formal transfer of SSLV technology will involve multiple space stakeholders ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), IN-SPACe, and HAL. The agreement also includes hands-on training and mentorship by ISRO, covering all aspects of SSLV manufacturing and launch.

Rajeev Jyoti, Director of IN-SPACe’s Technical Directorate, emphasized that SSLV is a multi-disciplinary system, and that HAL personnel will undergo extensive training at both ISRO and HAL sites to ensure successful project execution.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
  • Indian space
  • Small Satellite Launch Vehicle
  • SSLV
  • SSLV project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.