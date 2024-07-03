Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5,976.29
4,347.5
14,768.75
6,061.28
5,635.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,976.29
4,347.5
14,768.75
6,061.28
5,635.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
560.33
742.38
569.12
466.63
473.75
Total Income
6,536.62
5,089.88
15,337.87
6,527.91
6,109.45
Total Expenditure
4,336.33
3,356.79
8,867.49
4,625.95
4,108.06
PBIDT
2,200.29
1,733.09
6,470.38
1,901.96
2,001.39
Interest
0.02
0.14
31.41
0.36
0.32
PBDT
2,200.27
1,732.95
6,438.97
1,901.6
2,001.07
Depreciation
177.57
149.23
643.97
212.17
349.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
536.53
145.61
1,495.15
536.25
535.04
Deferred Tax
-24.32
0.97
-8.83
-108.33
-120.29
Reported Profit After Tax
1,510.49
1,437.14
4,308.68
1,261.51
1,236.67
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-0.02
-0.03
0.11
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,510.48
1,437.16
4,308.71
1,261.4
1,236.7
Extra-ordinary Items
4.33
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,506.15
1,437.16
4,308.71
1,261.4
1,236.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.59
21.49
64.43
18.86
18.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
334.39
334.39
334.39
334.39
334.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.81
39.86
43.81
31.37
35.51
PBDTM(%)
36.81
39.86
43.59
31.37
35.5
PATM(%)
25.27
33.05
29.17
20.81
21.94
The deal contributes to the Modi government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat push, with 62.6% of the aircraft comprising indigenous components from India's defence industry.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.Read More
Operating income went up by 74.49% QoQ, and by 24.64% YoY, reflecting better operational efficiency.Read More
The newly awarded Maharatna status grants HAL increased operational and financial autonomy, enabling the company to make investments of up to 15% of its net worth in various projects.Read More
According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.Read More
Rajnath Singh is now in the United States, where his primary focus is on addressing delivery issues with General Electric's F2404 engines.Read More
The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the April-June quarter rose 11%, amounting to ₹4,348 Crore, up from ₹3,915 Crore a year ago.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.