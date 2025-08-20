HAL gets clearance for ₹62,000 Crore purchase of fighter jets

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.’s (HAL) shares jumped as much as 3.3% on Wednesday, August 20, after sources cited that the company is likely to receive a big purchase order.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the purchase of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark1A fighter jets. The aggregate value of this order is ₹62,000 Crore.

At around 12.39 PM, Hindustan Aeronautics was trading 0.64% higher at ₹4,481 per share, against the previous close of ₹4,452.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,605, and ₹4,477, respectively.

The Light Combat Aircraft Mark1A is an advanced version of the Tejas fighter jet. This aircraft will replace the ageing fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets.

The brokerages expect that deliveries for MK1A will begin with 6 units to be delivered in the ongoing financial year.

This would be one of the largest orders received by the company where it will indigenously develop the fighter jets.

In its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, the business logged a 11% growth on a year-on-year basis to ₹4,819 Crore. The company has executed orders worth ₹1.89 Lakh Crore during the quarter ended June 2025.

