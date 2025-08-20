iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HAL gets clearance for ₹62,000 Crore purchase of fighter jets

20 Aug 2025 , 01:05 PM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.’s (HAL) shares jumped as much as 3.3% on Wednesday, August 20, after sources cited that the company is likely to receive a big purchase order.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the purchase of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark1A fighter jets. The aggregate value of this order is ₹62,000 Crore.

At around 12.39 PM, Hindustan Aeronautics was trading 0.64% higher at ₹4,481 per share, against the previous close of ₹4,452.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,605, and ₹4,477, respectively.

The Light Combat Aircraft Mark1A is an advanced version of the Tejas fighter jet. This aircraft will replace the ageing fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets.

The brokerages expect that deliveries for MK1A will begin with 6 units to be delivered in the ongoing financial year. 

This would be one of the largest orders received by the company where it will indigenously develop the fighter jets.

In its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, the business logged a 11% growth on a year-on-year basis to ₹4,819 Crore. The company has executed orders worth ₹1.89 Lakh Crore during the quarter ended June 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Aeronautics
  • Hindustan Aeronautics news
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Order
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Stock
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Update
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|04:52 PM
VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:44 PM
India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:33 PM
Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:08 PM
Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|01:20 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.