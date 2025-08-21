iifl-logo

HAL Wins ₹62,000 Crore Defence Order for 97 LCA Mk-1A Tejas Jets

21 Aug 2025 , 12:52 PM

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has cleared a major procurement plan for the Indian Air Force, approving the purchase of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A along with associated equipment from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The clearance was communicated by the Ministry of Defence, HAL said in a filing to the exchanges on Thursday, August 21.

As per sources, the contract is valued at about ₹62,000 crore, making it one of the largest single defence orders placed with the state-run manufacturer. The LCA Mk-1A, an upgraded version of the indigenous Tejas fighter jet, has been designed and developed by HAL with enhanced capabilities over its predecessor. The induction of the new aircraft will enable the Air Force to retire its ageing MiG-21 fleet, while strengthening India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

On August 21, 2025, at 12:47 pm, Hindustan Aeronautics shares arew trading at ₹4,491 which is a 0.51% gain. Hindustan Aeronautics shares gained 33% in the last six months, dipped 5% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

