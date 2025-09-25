iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

25 Sep 2025 , 11:51 AM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) shares are trading 2% higher on Thursday. These shares rebounded after three consecutive sessions of losses.

At around 11.24 AM, Hindustan Aeronautics was trading 1.66% higher at ₹4,802.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,723.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,827.60, and ₹4,710, respectively.

Government sources commented that the Ministry of Defence is set to formally sign a contract this afternoon with HAL for 97 Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets, in a deal likely valued at around ₹67,000 Crore.

The Government nodded to the project this year in August 2025. The commercial contract will today be formally signed, stated the sources.

Earlier in February 2021, the Ministry of Defence entered into an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics for a ₹47,000 Crore contract for 83 Tejas fighters.

The brokerages commented that HAL achieved a significant milestone with the first flight of the 13th LCA Mk 1A aircraft this week. They also commented that HAL has surpassed its target of 12 deliveries in FY26, raising concerns about potential delays.

For the quarter ended June 2025, the business registered a 11% year-on-year growth in its revenue. Revenue came in at ₹4,819 Crore. However, net profit declined marginally by 4% for the period at ₹1,377 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Aeronautics
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Agreement
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Deal
  • Hindustan Aeronautics news
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Tejas Fighter
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|11:51 AM
Polycab India promoters likely to offload equity worth ₹887 Crore

Polycab India promoters likely to offload equity worth ₹887 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|11:18 AM
Tata Steel Infuses ₹4,054 Crore into Singapore-Based Unit T Steel Holdings

Tata Steel Infuses ₹4,054 Crore into Singapore-Based Unit T Steel Holdings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|11:08 AM
Birla Corp’s RCCPL Secures Two Limestone Blocks in Telangana

Birla Corp’s RCCPL Secures Two Limestone Blocks in Telangana

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|10:57 AM
Jain Resource Recycling Limited IPO

Jain Resource Recycling Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|10:48 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.