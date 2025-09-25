HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) shares are trading 2% higher on Thursday. These shares rebounded after three consecutive sessions of losses.

At around 11.24 AM, Hindustan Aeronautics was trading 1.66% higher at ₹4,802.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,723.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,827.60, and ₹4,710, respectively.

Government sources commented that the Ministry of Defence is set to formally sign a contract this afternoon with HAL for 97 Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets, in a deal likely valued at around ₹67,000 Crore.

The Government nodded to the project this year in August 2025. The commercial contract will today be formally signed, stated the sources.

Earlier in February 2021, the Ministry of Defence entered into an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics for a ₹47,000 Crore contract for 83 Tejas fighters.

The brokerages commented that HAL achieved a significant milestone with the first flight of the 13th LCA Mk 1A aircraft this week. They also commented that HAL has surpassed its target of 12 deliveries in FY26, raising concerns about potential delays.

For the quarter ended June 2025, the business registered a 11% year-on-year growth in its revenue. Revenue came in at ₹4,819 Crore. However, net profit declined marginally by 4% for the period at ₹1,377 Crore.

