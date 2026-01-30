iifl-logo

HAL secures ₹1,800 Crore order from Pawan Hans

30 Jan 2026 , 11:00 AM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) announced that it has entered into a contract with Pawan Hans. The order is for the supply of 10 Dhruv NG helicopters, including associated spares and accessories. The estimated value of this contract exceeds ₹1,800 Crore.

The companies have signed the agreement in Hyderabad. The execution timeline for the contract is by 2027. 

The company has received this order from a domestic entity, Pawan Hans Limited. It is a company based in Noida. The business confirmed that neither the promoter or promoter group companies hold any interest in Pawan Hans.

For the half year ended September 2025, the business posted an EBITDA margin of 24.80%. The EBITDA margin for the second quarter came in at 23.5%. It was lower than the 27.4% figure reported last year.

The company said that its net profit for the period jumped by 10.50% on a y-o-y basis to ₹1,669 Crore. Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹6,629 Crore against street estimates of 6,582 Crore.

EBITDA for the period slipped by 5% to ₹1,558 Crore as compared to ₹1,640 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

At around 10.57 AM, HAL was trading 0.41% higher at ₹4,620 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,601 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,634.80, and ₹4,541, respectively.

