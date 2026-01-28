iifl-logo

HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

28 Jan 2026 , 03:35 PM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) announced that it is planning to set up a final assembly line in India for Russia’s SJ100 regional passenger aircraft. The company has partnered with United Aircraft Corporation, marking a significant step in India’s civil aviation manufacturing ambitions.

At around 3.30 PM, Hindustan Aeronautics closed 6.55% higher at ₹4,633 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,348.50, respectively.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director commented at the Wings India 2026 aviation event in Hyderabad that the defence business is targeting a period of 3 years to operationalise the final assembly line. It further informed that the Nashik facility has been identified as a suitable location for assembly of SJ100 aircraft in India.

While the company is currently working to make the assembly line operational, plans to lease SJ100 aircraft in flyaway condition to kickstart operations. It is further coordinating with leasing companies at GIFT City for setting up the lease structure. The company has plans to lease 10 SJ100 aircraft over the next one year. It is planning to lease a total of 20 aircrafts in parallel.

The business is also under discussion with two Indian airline operators to deploy the leased SJ100s, he said.

The CMD further highlighted that the company is targeting around 25% of its turnover from civil aviation over the next 10 years.  Currently, it has a predominant defence-led revenue mix.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

