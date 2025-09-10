iifl-logo

HAL inks pact with ISRO to take over SSLV production for small satellite launches

10 Sep 2025 , 03:11 PM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has signed a landmark agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), IN-SPACe, and NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) to take charge of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) programme.

The three-stage SSLV, designed to put payloads of up to 500 kg into low Earth orbit (LEO), is being transferred to HAL under a two-phase plan. Over the next two years, the defence PSU will work with ISRO to absorb and indigenise the technology before shifting into a decade-long production cycle.

The contract gives HAL the licence to handle design, manufacturing, quality checks, integration, launch operations, post-flight analysis, training and customer support. Once the transition is complete, HAL will spearhead mass production of SSLVs to cater to rising demand at home and overseas.

“This programme will transform HAL from a component maker into a full-scale launch services provider,” said Chairman and MD D.K. Sunil, noting that the initiative would also create opportunities for Indian start-ups, MSMEs and suppliers. He stressed the SSLV’s role in serving sectors such as communications, navigation and earth observation, where demand for small satellite launches is accelerating.

The partnership also highlights India’s push to broaden private and public participation in its space ecosystem, with HAL gaining autonomy to build, own and operate SSLVs.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

