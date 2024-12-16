Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24,620.21
22,882.36
21,438.38
18,519.25
yoy growth (%)
7.59
6.73
15.76
3.16
Raw materials
-10,004.22
-11,198.58
-9,396.16
-8,775.11
As % of sales
40.63
48.93
43.82
47.38
Employee costs
-4,589.83
-4,291.02
-4,763.59
-4,300.05
As % of sales
18.64
18.75
22.21
23.21
Other costs
-4,613.34
-2,058.99
-2,416.5
-1,930.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.73
8.99
11.27
10.42
Operating profit
5,412.82
5,333.77
4,862.13
3,513.77
OPM
21.98
23.3
22.67
18.97
Depreciation
-1,109.87
-1,157.19
-997.63
-946.97
Interest expense
-58.14
-259.11
-348.4
-5.17
Other income
986.34
357.89
293.33
761.21
Profit before tax
5,231.15
4,275.36
3,809.43
3,322.84
Taxes
-144.65
-1,037.93
-1,095.99
-1,252.43
Tax rate
-2.76
-24.27
-28.77
-37.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5,086.5
3,237.43
2,713.44
2,070.41
Exceptional items
0
2.02
118.92
0
Net profit
5,086.5
3,239.45
2,832.36
2,070.41
yoy growth (%)
57.01
14.37
36.8
-20.84
NPM
20.65
14.15
13.21
11.17
The deal contributes to the Modi government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat push, with 62.6% of the aircraft comprising indigenous components from India's defence industry.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.
Operating income went up by 74.49% QoQ, and by 24.64% YoY, reflecting better operational efficiency.
The newly awarded Maharatna status grants HAL increased operational and financial autonomy, enabling the company to make investments of up to 15% of its net worth in various projects.
According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.
Rajnath Singh is now in the United States, where his primary focus is on addressing delivery issues with General Electric's F2404 engines.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the April-June quarter rose 11%, amounting to ₹4,348 Crore, up from ₹3,915 Crore a year ago.
