Waaree Energies’ U.S. Subsidiary Secures 452 MW Solar Module Order

Waaree Energies announced its U.S. subsidiary bagged a large solar module supply contract. The company’s wholly owned arm, Waaree Solar Americas, has secured a 452 MW solar module order from a leading American renewable energy developer.
The order comes on the heels of several recent international wins, including:
Together, these underscore Waaree’s growing presence in the American renewable energy market. To support expansion, Waaree is doubling capacity at its Brookshire, Texas, plant to 3.2 GW by end-2025, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the U.S. market.
Financial momentum posted robust earnings have bolstered investor confidence. Waaree Energies’s Net profit rose 20.3% sequentially to ₹745 crore in the June quarter. Its EBITDA surged 73.4% to ₹997 crore. Revenue climbed 10.5% to ₹4,425 crore. Operating margin expanded sharply to 22.5% from 14.3%, aided by higher utilization and improved cost efficiencies.
