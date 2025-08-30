iifl-logo

Waaree Energies’ U.S. Subsidiary Secures 452 MW Solar Module Order

30 Aug 2025 , 12:43 PM

Waaree Energies announced its U.S. subsidiary bagged a large solar module supply contract. The company’s wholly owned arm, Waaree Solar Americas, has secured a 452 MW solar module order from a leading American renewable energy developer.

  • The contract will be executed across FY25–26 and FY26–27.
  • Waaree clarified the deal is a one-time order, but a significant addition to its U.S. portfolio.

The order comes on the heels of several recent international wins, including:

  • 540 MW contract in June 2025
  • 586 MW and 599 MW agreements with other U.S. developers

Together, these underscore Waaree’s growing presence in the American renewable energy market. To support expansion, Waaree is doubling capacity at its Brookshire, Texas, plant to 3.2 GW by end-2025, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the U.S. market.

Financial momentum posted robust earnings have bolstered investor confidence. Waaree Energies’s Net profit rose 20.3% sequentially to ₹745 crore in the June quarter. Its EBITDA surged 73.4% to ₹997 crore. Revenue climbed 10.5% to ₹4,425 crore. Operating margin expanded sharply to 22.5% from 14.3%, aided by higher utilization and improved cost efficiencies.

