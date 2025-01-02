Invest wise with Expert advice
The first phase consisted of 1.6 GW of solar module production capacity, which the business plans to expand to 3 GW.
As part of this, Waaree will supply EPC for a 2GW solar project at Rajasthan.
The company invested ₹130 Crore in its inverter business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Power.
These projects include one for 249 MW and another for 149 MW, both from a well-known company involved in renewable energy development.
Company made several statements of orders in the solar modules supply worth up to 364 MWp as well as 160 MWp for the Indian Renewable Power Projects, in its last week.
This is the third significant order Waaree Energies has received since its stock market debut on October 28.
Its module order is likely to be supplied starting FY 2025-26 and comes out from its own exchange filing.
In order to further diversify its operating capabilities, it is also growing its footprint by constructing a 3 GW production facility in the US.
The solar energy solutions company’s initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 4,321 crore was in high demand, with the offer oversubscribed 76.34 times, showcasing robust investor interest.
