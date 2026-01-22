Waaree Energies Q3FY26 Net Profit Rises 26% to ₹1,062 Crore

Waaree Energies reported a strong performance in the December quarter of FY26. Net profit increased 26 percent quarter on quarter to ₹1,062 crore from ₹842 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue rose 24.7 percent to ₹7,565 crore compared with ₹6,065 crore in the September quarter. EBITDA climbed 37.2 percent sequentially to ₹1,928 crore from ₹1,405 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 25.5 percent from 23.2 percent.

The strong quarterly performance was driven by the company’s highest-ever quarterly solar module production and the commissioning of new module manufacturing facilities. Waaree also reported an exceptional item of ₹300 crore related to liabilities arising from an ongoing investigation in the United States. Management said strong execution and a healthy order pipeline continue to support near-term growth.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to exceed its FY26 EBITDA guidance of ₹5,500 crore to ₹6,000 crore. During the quarter, Waaree commissioned an additional 2.1 gigawatt solar module manufacturing facility at Chikhli and a 3 gigawatt facility at Samakhiali in Gujarat. It also commissioned 3.05 gigawatts of inverter manufacturing capacity at Sarodhi in Gujarat.

In line with its expansion plans, the company raised ₹1,000 crore to set up a 20 gigawatt-hour advanced lithium-ion cell and battery pack manufacturing facility as part of its announced ₹10,000 crore capital expenditure programme.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com