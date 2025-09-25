iifl-logo

Waaree Energies to infuse ₹300 Crore in Waaree Energy Storage

25 Sep 2025 , 10:46 AM

Waaree Energies Limited announced that it has infused ₹300 Crore in its wholly-owned arm, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited (WESSPL). The investment was made through a rights issue.

The company has subscribed 60 Crore partly-paid equity shares of face value of ₹10 each. Of this, the company has paid ₹5 per share on application. The remaining, ₹5 per share, will be payable on call.

As per the company’s filing WESSPL was incorporated in February 2020. It is based in Mumbai.The company has not reported any turnover for the financial year ended 2025. It will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies after completion of this transaction.

The company also said that it will utilise these funds for establishing a Lithium-Ion Advanced Chemistry Storage Cell manufacturing plant. WESSPL relates to the renewable energy sector and is in alignment with Waaree’s main business.

At around 10.38 AM, Waaree Energies was trading 0.42% lower at ₹3,45.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,489.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,509.60, and ₹3,467, respectively.

The transaction was executed on a cash consideration. Waaree said there will be no change in its shareholding percentage in WESSPL.

