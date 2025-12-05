iifl-logo

Waaree Energies’ US Arm Secures 288 MW Solar Module Deal

5 Dec 2025 , 01:05 PM

Waaree Energies Ltd said on December 5 that its US arm, Waaree Solar Americas, has bagged a fresh order to supply 288 MW of solar modules. The customer, described as a well-known developer and operator of utility-scale solar and storage projects in the US, has partnered with the company for a one-time supply contract.

The filing noted that the deal will be carried out in FY 2026–27. Waaree did not share the commercial value of the contract, but indicated that it marks another significant addition to its international order book. This is the seventh major order the company has won in the past two months, reflecting strong traction across domestic and overseas markets.

In November alone, Waaree secured three sizeable domestic orders:

  • A 140 MW module order from a renewable energy developer in India.
  • A 350 MW supply commitment from AMPIN Energy Transition for G12R TOPCon modules.
  • A 360 MW order from a utility-scale solar and storage developer that chose to remain unnamed.

October also proved to be a busy month for Waaree. The company received three more domestic orders of 220 MW, 210 MW, and 140 MW, all from clients involved in renewable power development.

Its US subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, separately won contracts to supply 122 MW of modules to another large-scale solar and storage developer, highlighting the growing demand for the company’s modules in North America.

On the financial front, Waaree Energies posted a sharp jump in profitability during the September quarter. Net profit rose 130% year-on-year, reaching ₹871 crore, compared with ₹375.66 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported a PAT margin of 14.10%, supported by strong revenue growth. Total income increased nearly 70% YoY, climbing to ₹6,226.54 crore, up from ₹3,663.47 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA nearly doubled, rising 155% YoY to ₹1,567.30 crore. EBITDA margins improved significantly as well, touching 25.17%, compared with 16.76% a year earlier.

