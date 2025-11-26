iifl-logo

Indian Continent Investment to offload stake worth ₹7,100 Crore in Bharti Airtel

26 Nov 2025 , 11:10 AM

Reports stated that Indian Continent Investment has launched a block deal in telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. The transaction is valued at approximately ₹7,100 Crore ($806 million). Indian Continent Investment is Bharti Airtel’s promoter entity.

The block deal is for 3.43 Crore shares. This is about 0.56% of the company’s outstanding share capital. The floor price for this transaction has been fixed at ₹2,096.70 per share. This is at a discount of 3% to Bharti Airtel’s closing price of ₹2,161.60 on NSE as of November 25, 2025.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business reported a net profit of ₹6,791 Crore. This is higher by 14.20% on a sequential basis against ₹5,948 Crore in Q2 FY25. 

Revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹52,145 Crore. On a sequential basis, this was 5.40% higher against ₹49,462 Crore. The company posted an EBITDA of ₹29,561 Crore. This was a growth of 6.2% on a Q-o-Q basis versus ₹27,838.70 Crore in the previous quarter.  The business also recorded slight improvements in its EBITDA margin at 56.70% compared to 56.30%.

At around 11.05 AM, Bharti Airtel was trading 1.62% lower at ₹2,126.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,161.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,127.40, and ₹2,097.50, respectively.

