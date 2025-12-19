iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Bharti Airtel approves final call on partly-paid up shares at ₹401.25

19 Dec 2025 , 11:37 AM

Bharti Airtel Ltd announced that its board of directors approved the first and final call of ₹401.25 per share. The company added that it includes a premium of ₹397.50, on 39.23 Crore outstanding partly paid-up equity shares.

At around 11.18 AM, Bharti Airtel was trading marginally higher at ₹2,092.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,092 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,115, and ₹2,085.10, respectively.

These equity shares have a face value of ₹5 each, with a paid-up value of ₹1.25 each. These shares were issued on a rights basis after its letter for offer dated September 22, 2021.

The company’s board has fixed February 6, 2026 as the record date for establishing the holders of partly paid-up equity shares who will be liable to pay the amount on first call. The call payment period will begin on March 02, 2026, till March 16, 2026.

As per the company, it plans to utilise proceeds from these calls for pre-payment or repayment of borrowings, including accrued interest, and for other general business purposes.

The company expects its India operations to become effectively net debt-free in the near term after pre-payment or repayment of its borrowings.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Bharti Airtel
  • Bharti Airtel Call
  • Bharti Airtel news
  • Bharti Airtel News Today
  • Bharti Airtel Paid-Up
  • Bharti Airtel Share
  • Bharti Airtel Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Aarti Industries Secures Long Term Methanol and Toluene Supply to Strengthen Raw Material Sourcing

Aarti Industries Secures Long Term Methanol and Toluene Supply to Strengthen Raw Material Sourcing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2025|12:20 PM
Amber Enterprises to invest ₹500 Crore in Punjab R&D Centre

Amber Enterprises to invest ₹500 Crore in Punjab R&D Centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2025|12:08 PM
Bharti Airtel approves final call on partly-paid up shares at ₹401.25

Bharti Airtel approves final call on partly-paid up shares at ₹401.25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2025|11:37 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 19th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th December 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2025|07:39 AM
Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.