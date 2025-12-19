Bharti Airtel approves final call on partly-paid up shares at ₹401.25

Bharti Airtel Ltd announced that its board of directors approved the first and final call of ₹401.25 per share. The company added that it includes a premium of ₹397.50, on 39.23 Crore outstanding partly paid-up equity shares.

At around 11.18 AM, Bharti Airtel was trading marginally higher at ₹2,092.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,092 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,115, and ₹2,085.10, respectively.

These equity shares have a face value of ₹5 each, with a paid-up value of ₹1.25 each. These shares were issued on a rights basis after its letter for offer dated September 22, 2021.

The company’s board has fixed February 6, 2026 as the record date for establishing the holders of partly paid-up equity shares who will be liable to pay the amount on first call. The call payment period will begin on March 02, 2026, till March 16, 2026.

As per the company, it plans to utilise proceeds from these calls for pre-payment or repayment of borrowings, including accrued interest, and for other general business purposes.

The company expects its India operations to become effectively net debt-free in the near term after pre-payment or repayment of its borrowings.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com