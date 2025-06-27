iifl-logo
Bharti Airtel Hits All-Time High, Surpasses ₹2,000 Milestone for the First Time

27 Jun 2025 , 08:30 AM

Bharti Airtel share price crossed the ₹2,000 mark on the BSE, touching an all-time high of ₹2,003.80. This milestone was backed by consistent momentum. Over the past seven sessions, Airtel stock has risen in six, delivering an 8% gain in just over a week. So far in 2025, Airtel’s stock has climbed over 26.25%, and on a one-year basis, it’s returned nearly 36.50%.

Airtel’s strong performance is built on years of quiet rebuilding, operational discipline, and a sharper focus on profitability. The company reported a return on equity (ROE) of 29.52% for FY25, which stands in stark contrast to its five-year average of around 9%.

Its market capitalisation has now crossed ₹12 lakh crore, placing it among India’s most valuable listed firms. But perhaps more importantly, Airtel has found itself in a telecom sector that’s slowly shifting away from destructive price wars to a more rational, margin-driven model.

According to Ericsson’s projections, India is expected to have over 980 million 5G subscribers by 2030, accounting for roughly 75% of all mobile users. For Airtel, this isn’t some distant future it’s a roadmap. The company has already made significant inroads into 5G deployment. Airtel has leveraged its infrastructure and customer base to roll out services in major cities.

Airtel recently announced a ₹16 per share dividend, with the record date set for July 18, 2025.  It shows the company is confident enough in its cash flows and future earnings to return money to shareholders, even as it continues to invest in growth.

