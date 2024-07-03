Bharti Airtel Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
41,473.3
38,506.4
37,599.1
37,899.5
37,043.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41,473.3
38,506.4
37,599.1
37,899.5
37,043.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,328.6
2,010.2
1,147.2
1,143
916.4
Total Income
42,801.9
40,516.6
38,746.3
39,042.5
37,960.2
Total Expenditure
20,480.8
18,798.8
20,689.8
18,214.9
19,100.4
PBIDT
22,321.1
21,717.8
18,056.5
20,827.6
18,859.8
Interest
5,423.7
5,152.4
5,203.3
6,644.9
5,185.8
PBDT
16,897.4
16,565.4
12,853.2
14,182.7
13,674
Depreciation
11,000
10,540.1
10,075.2
10,074.3
9,734.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
849.1
788.3
709.4
750.6
1,757.4
Deferred Tax
894.9
519.5
0.4
481.4
89.1
Reported Profit After Tax
4,153.4
4,717.5
2,068.2
2,876.4
2,093.2
Minority Interest After NP
560.2
557.6
-3.4
434.2
752.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,593.2
4,159.9
2,071.6
2,442.2
1,340.7
Extra-ordinary Items
-601.24
575.47
-1,828.1
-91.16
-834.32
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,194.44
3,584.43
3,899.7
2,533.36
2,175.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.21
7.21
3.61
4.27
2.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,895.6
2,894.5
2,876.6
2,861.5
2,857.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.82
56.4
48.02
54.95
50.91
PBDTM(%)
40.74
43.01
34.18
37.42
36.91
PATM(%)
10.01
12.25
5.5
7.58
5.65
The ₹45 Million acquisition is scheduled to close within 30 business days, provided closing conditions are met.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.Read More
According to persons familiar with the situation, the majority of the funds for the most recent spectrum prepayment tranche came from Airtel's own cash flows.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.Read More
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectivelyRead More
Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.Read More
Bharti, which owns India's second largest telecom business, Airtel, is now the dominant stakeholder.Read More
Airtel Business reported a 10.7% year-on-year revenue increase, demonstrating excellent performance in its domestic portfolio.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.Read More
