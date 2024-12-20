Bharti Airtel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2,224.6
-3,442.2
-9,353.5
-17.5
Depreciation
-24,592.4
-21,997.5
-20,392.1
-13,048.6
Tax paid
609.2
-6,732.4
14,932.7
760.4
Working capital
-3,927.9
867.69
-8,617
-7,481.7
Other operating items
Operating
-30,135.7
-31,304.4
-23,429.9
-19,787.4
Capital expenditure
27,007.8
9,272
66,647.9
22,366.8
Free cash flow
-3,127.9
-22,032.4
43,218
2,579.4
Equity raised
1,50,363.6
1,98,531.3
2,36,380.9
2,01,126.9
Investing
-5,547
13,546.2
-9,401.39
2,169.2
Financing
2,60,312.4
2,49,207.7
1,84,210.5
1,25,504.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1,135.3
Net in cash
4,02,001.1
4,39,252.8
4,54,408
3,32,515.1
