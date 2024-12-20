iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharti Airtel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,588.45
(-0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Bharti Airtel FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2,224.6

-3,442.2

-9,353.5

-17.5

Depreciation

-24,592.4

-21,997.5

-20,392.1

-13,048.6

Tax paid

609.2

-6,732.4

14,932.7

760.4

Working capital

-3,927.9

867.69

-8,617

-7,481.7

Other operating items

Operating

-30,135.7

-31,304.4

-23,429.9

-19,787.4

Capital expenditure

27,007.8

9,272

66,647.9

22,366.8

Free cash flow

-3,127.9

-22,032.4

43,218

2,579.4

Equity raised

1,50,363.6

1,98,531.3

2,36,380.9

2,01,126.9

Investing

-5,547

13,546.2

-9,401.39

2,169.2

Financing

2,60,312.4

2,49,207.7

1,84,210.5

1,25,504.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1,135.3

Net in cash

4,02,001.1

4,39,252.8

4,54,408

3,32,515.1

Bharti Airtel : related Articles

Airtel prepays ₹3,626 Crore spectrum dues to DoT

Airtel prepays ₹3,626 Crore spectrum dues to DoT

20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

According to persons familiar with the situation, the majority of the funds for the most recent spectrum prepayment tranche came from Airtel's own cash flows.

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

22 Nov 2024|12:12 PM

According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectively

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

21 Nov 2024|02:44 PM

Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.

Bharti Global acquires 24.5% stake in BT Group

Bharti Global acquires 24.5% stake in BT Group

19 Nov 2024|01:35 PM

Bharti, which owns India's second largest telecom business, Airtel, is now the dominant stakeholder.

Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps to ₹3,593 Crore on ARPU lift

Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps to ₹3,593 Crore on ARPU lift

29 Oct 2024|09:39 AM

Airtel Business reported a 10.7% year-on-year revenue increase, demonstrating excellent performance in its domestic portfolio.

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

CCI Approves Bharti Airtel's Stake Hike to 50.005% in Indus Towers

CCI Approves Bharti Airtel's Stake Hike to 50.005% in Indus Towers

22 Oct 2024|10:01 PM

In June, reports suggested that Airtel was in discussions with Vodafone Plc to acquire the remaining 3% stake in Indus Towers, as Airtel already owned 49% at the time.

Airtel makes prepayment of ₹8,465 Crore to DoT

Airtel makes prepayment of ₹8,465 Crore to DoT

30 Sep 2024|06:36 PM

With these payments, Airtel has entirely cleared its outstanding spectrum liabilities from earlier auctions.

