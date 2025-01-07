iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharti Airtel Ltd Board Meeting

1,613.4
(0.37%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:04:58 AM

Bharti Airtel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter (Q2) and six months ended on September 30 2024. Conclusion of Board Meeting dated October 28, 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting - Financial results Change in Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter (Q1) ended on June 30 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results for the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results for the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2024 Update on Board meeting dt. August 05, 2024 Appointment of Rohit Krishan Puri as Joint Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. August 06, 2024. Upon his said appointment, Rohit Krishan Puri has been designated as Joint Company Secreyary & Compliance Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 202425 Apr 2024
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 Financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend Quarterly Report for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 31, 2024 Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter (Q3) ended on December 31 2023. Conclusion of Board meeting dated February 05, 2024 In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months ended December 31, 2023: - Audited consolidated financial results as per Ind AS - Audited standalone financial results as per Ind AS - Auditors reports The above financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on Monday, February 05, 2024 and based on its recommendation, approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, February 05, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at IST 1400 Hrs and is still in progress. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
We are enclosing herewith an announcement made by Bharti Hexacom Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

Bharti Airtel: Related News

Bharti Airtel to offload entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

Bharti Airtel to offload entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|09:15 AM

The ₹45 Million acquisition is scheduled to close within 30 business days, provided closing conditions are met.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Read More
Airtel prepays ₹3,626 Crore spectrum dues to DoT

Airtel prepays ₹3,626 Crore spectrum dues to DoT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

According to persons familiar with the situation, the majority of the funds for the most recent spectrum prepayment tranche came from Airtel's own cash flows.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Read More
Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|12:12 PM

According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectively

Read More
Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|02:44 PM

Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.

Read More
Bharti Global acquires 24.5% stake in BT Group

Bharti Global acquires 24.5% stake in BT Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|01:35 PM

Bharti, which owns India's second largest telecom business, Airtel, is now the dominant stakeholder.

Read More
Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps to ₹3,593 Crore on ARPU lift

Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps to ₹3,593 Crore on ARPU lift

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|09:39 AM

Airtel Business reported a 10.7% year-on-year revenue increase, demonstrating excellent performance in its domestic portfolio.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharti Airtel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.