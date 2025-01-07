Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter (Q2) and six months ended on September 30 2024. Conclusion of Board Meeting dated October 28, 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting - Financial results Change in Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter (Q1) ended on June 30 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results for the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results for the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2024 Update on Board meeting dt. August 05, 2024 Appointment of Rohit Krishan Puri as Joint Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. August 06, 2024. Upon his said appointment, Rohit Krishan Puri has been designated as Joint Company Secreyary & Compliance Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 Financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend Quarterly Report for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 31, 2024 Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter (Q3) ended on December 31 2023. Conclusion of Board meeting dated February 05, 2024 In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months ended December 31, 2023: - Audited consolidated financial results as per Ind AS - Audited standalone financial results as per Ind AS - Auditors reports The above financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on Monday, February 05, 2024 and based on its recommendation, approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, February 05, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at IST 1400 Hrs and is still in progress. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024