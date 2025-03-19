Bharti Airtel gets shareholder approval for infrastructure sale

Bharti Airtel announced that the shareholders accorded their approval for sale of company’s passive infrastructure business. The infrastructure business includes mobiles and wireless communication towers. The company has agreed to sell the business to Indus Towers Limited. The shareholder approval was obtained via remote e-voting.

The proposal received 99.85% of votes in favour, reflecting strong investor backing. The transaction is classified as a material related party transaction.

As per the company’s filing with bourses – NSE and BSE, the e-voting period commenced on February 15, 2025, and concluded on March 16, 2025. The results were declared on March 18, 2025.

Bharti Airtel stated that the approval is a significant step in its strategic initiatives, allowing it to enhance its business operations and focus on core telecom services.

Bharti Airtel Limited and Bharti Hexacom Limited also struck a deal earlier in February for transferring 16,100 telecom towers to Indus Towers. The said transaction was a slump sale.

As per the terms of agreement, Bharat Airtel will transfer around 12,700 towers for up to ₹2,174.60 Crore. Bharti Hexacom will transfer about 3,400 towers for up to ₹1,134.10 Crore. The total transaction value stands at ₹3,308.70 Crore.

The telecom business also stated that this deal is expected to improve capital efficiency alongside enabling Indus Towers to bolster its position as a leader in the telecom infrastructure market in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com