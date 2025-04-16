iifl-logo
Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

16 Apr 2025 , 12:03 PM

Bharti Airtel Ltd’s shares jumped to a new 52-week high of ₹1,816.80 on Tuesday, following a strategic tie-up with quick-commerce platform Blinkit. The partnership enables 10-minute doorstep delivery of Airtel SIM cards, making Airtel the first telecom provider in India to launch such a fast delivery service. This new service is currently live across 16 major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Customers can opt for both prepaid and postpaid plans, and the service also supports Mobile Number Portability (MNP), allowing users to switch their existing number to Airtel.

A nominal convenience fee of ₹49 will be charged for each SIM card delivered through Blinkit. The SIM activation is Aadhaar-based and must be completed within 15 days from the date of delivery.

Users will receive dedicated assistance via the Airtel Thanks app, ensuring a smooth onboarding process. Bharti Airtel has announced plans to expand the service to more cities in the coming months, reinforcing its customer-first approach.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Director of Marketing at Bharti Airtel, stated that the initiative is part of the company’s continued efforts to simplify customer lives.

The move is expected to strengthen Airtel’s market position by offering unmatched convenience, especially in India’s rapidly evolving digital and telecom landscape.

