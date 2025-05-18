iifl-logo
Singtel Offloads 1.2% Stake in Bharti Airtel for ₹13,221 Crore via Block Deal

18 May 2025 , 08:08 PM

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) has officially confirmed the sale of a 1.2% stake in Bharti Airtel on Friday, May 16, through a block deal transaction on the Indian stock exchanges.

The telecom major divested around 7.1 crore shares of Bharti Airtel for about $1.54 billion or ₹13,221 crore. The block deal was done at a price of ₹1,814 a share, above the floor price of ₹1,800, equivalent to a 3.6% discount from Bharti Airtel’s last closing price on Thursday.

The transaction has been entered into for offloading some of the stocks of Bharti Airtel owned by Singtel, indicating a consistent trend of capital reallocation, the Singapore-based company said in a statement. Pastel Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel and is reported to have sold the shares, and is currently holding 9.49% ownership of Bharti Airtel as of the shareholding pattern of the March 2025 quarter.

The agreement includes a 60-day lock-up period, during which no additional shares may be sold by the selling stockholder, which provides immediate short-term stability to the Company’s shareholding. The deal is part of Singtel’s wider group strategic review to maximize financial flexibility and strategically review investment holdings, the statement added.

Bharti Airtel Limited is an Indian global telecommunications services company based in New Delhi. It runs in 18 countries in South Asia and Africa, as well as the Channel Islands. Airtel currently offers 5G, 4G and LTE Advanced services in India

