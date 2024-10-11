iifl-logo-icon 1
Just Dial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,023.7
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Just Dial FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

83.4

254.67

351.65

193.86

Depreciation

-29.87

-42.33

-52.07

-36.42

Tax paid

-12.46

-40.48

-79.34

-50.68

Working capital

-61.55

47.63

14.29

-65.07

Other operating items

Operating

-20.48

219.49

234.53

41.69

Capital expenditure

22.31

26.62

76.64

27.23

Free cash flow

1.83

246.11

311.17

68.92

Equity raised

4,555.43

2,207.51

1,859.58

1,602.12

Investing

2,286.55

-40.95

409.61

178.39

Financing

118.3

139.39

76.42

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6,962.11

2,552.06

2,656.78

1,849.43

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

11 Oct 2024|02:30 PM

The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.

