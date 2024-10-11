Just Dial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
83.4
254.67
351.65
193.86
Depreciation
-29.87
-42.33
-52.07
-36.42
Tax paid
-12.46
-40.48
-79.34
-50.68
Working capital
-61.55
47.63
14.29
-65.07
Other operating items
Operating
-20.48
219.49
234.53
41.69
Capital expenditure
22.31
26.62
76.64
27.23
Free cash flow
1.83
246.11
311.17
68.92
Equity raised
4,555.43
2,207.51
1,859.58
1,602.12
Investing
2,286.55
-40.95
409.61
178.39
Financing
118.3
139.39
76.42
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6,962.11
2,552.06
2,656.78
1,849.43
The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.