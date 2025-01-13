Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.16
21.91
8.78
7.63
Op profit growth
-43.26
65.94
50.04
-24
EBIT growth
-27.32
85.97
23.88
-18.97
Net profit growth
-21.35
90.16
17.99
-14.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.93
28.63
21.03
15.25
EBIT margin
38.81
37.82
24.8
21.77
Net profit margin
31.71
28.57
18.31
16.88
RoCE
18.86
29.99
20.37
18.85
RoNW
4.19
6
3.79
3.68
RoA
3.85
5.66
3.76
3.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
34.61
41.95
21.25
17.45
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
27.77
33.93
15.84
11.67
Book value per share
204.33
198.4
145.33
130.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.91
6.99
20.82
30.24
P/CEPS
31.05
8.64
27.92
45.18
P/B
4.22
1.47
3.04
4.05
EV/EBIDTA
17.53
4.7
12.69
18.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.89
-22.56
-26.13
-22.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-13.74
-12.27
-10.21
-9.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-35.41
-40.46
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0.02
-0.05
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
0
0.13
-0.35
-0.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-65.64
-55.91
-56.48
-61.35
Other costs
-11.42
-15.44
-22.47
-23.39
