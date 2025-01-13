iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Just Dial Ltd Key Ratios

916
(2.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Just Dial Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.16

21.91

8.78

7.63

Op profit growth

-43.26

65.94

50.04

-24

EBIT growth

-27.32

85.97

23.88

-18.97

Net profit growth

-21.35

90.16

17.99

-14.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.93

28.63

21.03

15.25

EBIT margin

38.81

37.82

24.8

21.77

Net profit margin

31.71

28.57

18.31

16.88

RoCE

18.86

29.99

20.37

18.85

RoNW

4.19

6

3.79

3.68

RoA

3.85

5.66

3.76

3.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

34.61

41.95

21.25

17.45

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

27.77

33.93

15.84

11.67

Book value per share

204.33

198.4

145.33

130.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

24.91

6.99

20.82

30.24

P/CEPS

31.05

8.64

27.92

45.18

P/B

4.22

1.47

3.04

4.05

EV/EBIDTA

17.53

4.7

12.69

18.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.89

-22.56

-26.13

-22.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-13.74

-12.27

-10.21

-9.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-35.41

-40.46

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0.02

-0.05

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

0

0.13

-0.35

-0.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-65.64

-55.91

-56.48

-61.35

Other costs

-11.42

-15.44

-22.47

-23.39

Just Dial : related Articles

Just Dial logs 43% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

Just Dial logs 43% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2025|08:54 AM

EBITDA increased by 44% to ₹86.6 Crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹60.2 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Read More
Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|02:30 PM

The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Just Dial Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.