|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
646.95
675.18
953.11
781.77
yoy growth (%)
-4.18
-29.16
21.91
8.78
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-504.03
-443.19
-532.94
-441.58
As % of sales
77.9
65.64
55.91
56.48
Other costs
-144.97
-77.11
-147.25
-175.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.4
11.42
15.44
22.48
Operating profit
-2.04
154.88
272.92
164.42
OPM
-0.31
22.93
28.63
21.03
Depreciation
-29.87
-42.33
-52.07
-36.42
Interest expense
-6.84
-7.4
-8.91
0
Other income
122.16
149.52
139.71
65.86
Profit before tax
83.4
254.67
351.65
193.86
Taxes
-12.46
-40.48
-79.34
-50.68
Tax rate
-14.94
-15.89
-22.56
-26.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
70.94
214.19
272.31
143.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
70.94
214.19
272.31
143.18
yoy growth (%)
-66.87
-21.34
90.18
17.99
NPM
10.96
31.72
28.57
18.31
The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.Read More
