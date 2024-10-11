iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Just Dial Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,066
(4.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Just Dial Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

646.95

675.18

953.11

781.77

yoy growth (%)

-4.18

-29.16

21.91

8.78

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-504.03

-443.19

-532.94

-441.58

As % of sales

77.9

65.64

55.91

56.48

Other costs

-144.97

-77.11

-147.25

-175.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.4

11.42

15.44

22.48

Operating profit

-2.04

154.88

272.92

164.42

OPM

-0.31

22.93

28.63

21.03

Depreciation

-29.87

-42.33

-52.07

-36.42

Interest expense

-6.84

-7.4

-8.91

0

Other income

122.16

149.52

139.71

65.86

Profit before tax

83.4

254.67

351.65

193.86

Taxes

-12.46

-40.48

-79.34

-50.68

Tax rate

-14.94

-15.89

-22.56

-26.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

70.94

214.19

272.31

143.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

70.94

214.19

272.31

143.18

yoy growth (%)

-66.87

-21.34

90.18

17.99

NPM

10.96

31.72

28.57

18.31

Just Dial : related Articles

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|02:30 PM

The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Just Dial Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.