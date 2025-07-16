iifl-logo
Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

16 Jul 2025 , 01:52 PM

Just Dial kicked off the financial year on a steady note, posting a net profit of ₹160 crore for the April–June quarter, up 13% compared to ₹141 crore in the same period last year. Revenue also edged up 6.2% year-on-year, reaching ₹298 crore.

EBITDA rose to ₹86.4 crore from ₹80.6 crore a year ago, while margins remained mostly flat at 29%. A modest improvement from the 28.7% reported in the year-ago quarter.

The local search engine continued to grow its digital footprint. Unique visitors during the quarter reached 193.2 million, a 6.6% increase from last year with mobile devices contributing nearly 87% of the traffic. The company added close to 9.4 lakh new listings, taking the total to nearly 50 million. Geocoded listings, those mapped to physical locations also climbed, rising over 18% to 34.8 million.

Content on the platform expanded steadily. Image count grew 16.2% to over 230 million, while user ratings and reviews reached 153.7 million, showing a 3% bump year-on-year. Paid campaigns, often a key revenue indicator, rose 4.3% to just over 6.17 lakh.

On the balance sheet front, Just Dial continued to strengthen its financial position. Cash and investments stood at ₹5,429.8 crore as of June-end, up 14.2% from a year earlier. Other income surged nearly 47% to ₹127.3 crore, buoyed by lower bond yields and a broader treasury base.

Profit before tax grew 29% to ₹198.9 crore. After applying a normalised tax rate of 19.7% notably higher than last year’s 12% effective rate, which had included one-time gains net profit settled at ₹159.6 crore. Deferred revenue rose nearly 7% to ₹534.6 crore, signalling a healthy future pipeline.

