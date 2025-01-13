iifl-logo-icon 1
Just Dial Ltd Board Meeting

893.05
(-0.94%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Just Dial CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
Board Meeting11 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results For quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Finacial Results for quarter ended June 30 ,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.04.2024)

Just Dial: Related News

Just Dial logs 43% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

Just Dial logs 43% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

13 Jan 2025|08:54 AM

EBITDA increased by 44% to ₹86.6 Crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹60.2 Crore in the previous year.

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

11 Oct 2024|02:30 PM

The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.

