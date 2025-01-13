|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results For quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Finacial Results for quarter ended June 30 ,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.04.2024)
