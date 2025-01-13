Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results For quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

JUST DIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Finacial Results for quarter ended June 30 ,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024