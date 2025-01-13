iifl-logo-icon 1
Just Dial Ltd AGM

898
(-0.14%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Just Dial CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
AGM 27/06/2024 Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 including Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) We enclose gist of proceedings of the Thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.06.2024)

Just Dial: Related News

Just Dial logs 43% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

13 Jan 2025|08:54 AM

EBITDA increased by 44% to ₹86.6 Crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹60.2 Crore in the previous year.

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

11 Oct 2024|02:30 PM

The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.

