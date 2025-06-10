iifl-logo
Avenue Supermarts shares slip after ₹634 Crore block deal

10 Jun 2025 , 02:31 PM

Avenue Supermarts witnessed a decline in its share price on Tuesday. The shares sank as much as 6% in the intraday session. The development came after the business witnessed a block deal.

As per the reports, about 16 Lakh shares changed hands in multiple transactions.

These shares were exchanged at a price of ₹4,000 per share. With this, the aggregate transaction value is ₹634 Crore.

However, the buyers and sellers in the transaction were not identified yet.

At around noon, the company’s trading volume was thrice the 20-day average.

The business is at present trading at a one-year forward multiple of 79 times of its Earnings per share (EPS). 

At around 1.16 PM, Avenue Supermarts was trading 2.06% lower at ₹4,093.10, against the previous close of ₹4,179.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,192.20, and ₹3,928.90, respectively.

Avenue Supermarts operates retail chain D-mart. The business posted a 2% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. The business logged a net profit of ₹551 Crore in the quarter under review. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹563 Crore. 

For the quarter ended March 2025, the business logged a net revenue of ₹14,872 Crore. This was a 17% year-on-year growth against the previous corresponding period. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹955.30 Crore, 1.2% higher than previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

