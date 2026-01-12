Avenue Supermarts posts 17% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

Avenue Supermarts Limited posted robust numbers in its results for the quarter ended December 2025. It has delivered double-digit growth across profit, revenue and operating lines.

The business reported that its net profit for the quarter ended December 2025 came in at ₹856 Crore. This is higher by 17% y-o-y against ₹733 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹18,101 Crore. This reflects a growth of 13.30% on a year-on-year basis against ₹15,972 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

The business said that its standalone revenue for the period was reported at ₹17,612 Crore, registering a growth of 13%.

Furthermore, the company’s EBITDA for the quarter witnessed a growth of 20.20% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,463 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it posted an EBITDA of ₹1,217.50 Crore.

Retail Chain’s EBITDA margins also witnessed improvements during the quarter to 8.10%, as compared to 7.70% during the December 2024 quarter.

The business also informed that Ignatius Navil Noronha’s duration as the MD and CEO of the company will end on January 31, 2025.

At around 11.28 AM, Avenue Supermarts was trading 0.64% lower at ₹3,777 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,801.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,918.60, and ₹3,760.50, respectively.

