|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
74.64%
74.64%
74.64%
74.64%
74.64%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
17.44%
17.25%
16.84%
16.47%
15.94%
Non-Institutions
7.9%
8.09%
8.5%
8.87%
9.4%
Total Non-Promoter
25.35%
25.35%
25.35%
25.35%
25.35%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The transaction comes after Avenue Supermarts' initial disclosure on Oct 7, 2024, which announced the completion of transaction documents for the deal.Read More
Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.Read More
The growing influence of the rapid commerce category hindered the company's Q2 profit, which saw an 8% YoY increase.Read More
Avenue Supermarts reported a 14% year-on-year increase in standalone revenues to ₹14,050 Crore in September 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
