iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,934.75
(-2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Avenue Supermarts Ltd

Avenue Super. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,181.73

1,544.79

1,782.89

1,195.88

Depreciation

-421.06

-371.36

-339.81

-154.65

Tax paid

-565.56

-379.48

-433

-411.22

Working capital

-615.17

1,295.17

261.21

-1,126

Other operating items

Operating

579.94

2,089.12

1,271.29

-495.99

Capital expenditure

2,517.68

1,352.05

3,009.84

861.24

Free cash flow

3,097.62

3,441.17

4,281.13

365.24

Equity raised

23,317.68

20,979.95

13,180.18

6,446.94

Investing

130.01

115

106.09

144.59

Financing

711.47

500.22

-159.1

-1,041.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27,256.78

25,036.34

17,408.3

5,914.9

Avenue Super. : related Articles

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|10:21 AM

The transaction comes after Avenue Supermarts' initial disclosure on Oct 7, 2024, which announced the completion of transaction documents for the deal.

Read More
Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|02:07 PM

Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.

Read More
DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The growing influence of the rapid commerce category hindered the company's Q2 profit, which saw an 8% YoY increase.

Read More
Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|02:38 PM

Avenue Supermarts reported a 14% year-on-year increase in standalone revenues to ₹14,050 Crore in September 2024.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Avenue Supermarts Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.