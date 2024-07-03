iifl-logo-icon 1
Avenue Supermarts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3,842
(0.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

38,062.28

32,245.45

22,189.82

16,731.38

18,614.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38,062.28

32,245.45

22,189.82

16,731.38

18,614.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

108.58

96.27

84.92

148.09

25.14

Total Income

38,170.86

32,341.72

22,274.74

16,879.47

18,639.41

Total Expenditure

34,902.15

29,379.93

20,430.6

15,600.99

16,903.29

PBIDT

3,268.71

2,961.79

1,844.14

1,278.48

1,736.12

Interest

44.71

51.88

37.16

29.39

54.76

PBDT

3,224

2,909.91

1,806.98

1,249.09

1,681.36

Depreciation

525.87

474.79

351.75

309.2

269.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

712.27

506.5

391.42

250.56

389.99

Deferred Tax

13.39

10.38

-1.84

3.77

-8.17

Reported Profit After Tax

1,972.47

1,918.24

1,065.65

685.56

1,029.7

Minority Interest After NP

-0.45

-0.14

-0.07

-0.05

-0.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,972.92

1,918.38

1,065.72

685.61

1,029.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,972.92

1,918.38

1,065.72

685.61

1,029.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

30.34

29.61

16.45

10.58

16.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

650.73

647.77

647.77

647.77

627.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.58

9.18

8.31

7.64

9.32

PBDTM(%)

8.47

9.02

8.14

7.46

9.03

PATM(%)

5.18

5.94

4.8

4.09

5.53

Avenue Super.: Related NEWS

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

28 Oct 2024|10:21 AM

The transaction comes after Avenue Supermarts' initial disclosure on Oct 7, 2024, which announced the completion of transaction documents for the deal.

Read More
Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

14 Oct 2024|02:07 PM

Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.

Read More
DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

14 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The growing influence of the rapid commerce category hindered the company's Q2 profit, which saw an 8% YoY increase.

Read More
Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

4 Oct 2024|02:38 PM

Avenue Supermarts reported a 14% year-on-year increase in standalone revenues to ₹14,050 Crore in September 2024.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Avenue Supermarts Ltd

