D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, also known as the DMart parent, witnessed a 4% decline in the early session on Thursday, July 3, after announcing its business update for the quarter ended June. The results came under expectations.

DMart parent posted a standalone revenue from operations of ₹15,932 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This was higher by 16.2% on a year-on-year basis against ₹13,712 Crore reported in the previous corresponding quarter.

The retail player said that the total number of stores stood at 424 as at the end of June 30, 2025. This number included one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra currently closed for customers due to renovation.

At around 1.00 PM, Avenue Supermarts was trading 0.39% lower at ₹4,374.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,391.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday low of ₹4,217.90.

DMart informed that during the quarter under review, it added nine new stores. This was higher than six stores added in Q1FY25. However, significantly lower than the 28 new stored additions done by the company in the quarter ended March 2025.

The company has an estimated same-store sales growth (SSSG) at around 3-4% as the total store count now stands at 424.

