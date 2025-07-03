iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

3 Jul 2025 , 01:18 PM

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, also known as the DMart parent, witnessed a 4% decline in the early session on Thursday, July 3, after announcing its business update for the quarter ended June. The results came under expectations.

DMart parent posted a standalone revenue from operations of ₹15,932 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This was higher by 16.2% on a year-on-year basis against ₹13,712 Crore reported in the previous corresponding quarter.

The retail player said that the total number of stores stood at 424 as at the end of June 30, 2025. This number included one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra currently closed for customers due to renovation.

At around 1.00 PM, Avenue Supermarts was trading 0.39% lower at ₹4,374.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,391.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday low of ₹4,217.90.

DMart informed that during the quarter under review, it added nine new stores. This was higher than six stores added in Q1FY25. However, significantly lower than the 28 new stored additions done by the company in the quarter ended March 2025. 

The company has an estimated same-store sales growth (SSSG) at around 3-4% as the total store count now stands at 424. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Avenue Supermarts
  • Avenue Supermarts news
  • Avenue Supermarts Q1
  • Avenue Supermarts results
  • Avenue Supermarts Results News
  • Avenue Supermarts Update
  • Avenue Supermarts Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|03:37 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:26 PM
D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:18 PM
CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|11:49 AM
Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|09:21 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.