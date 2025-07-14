iifl-logo
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

14 Jul 2025 , 02:16 PM

DMart retail chain operator Avenue Supermarts announced that it logged a standalone net profit of ₹830 Crore in the first quarter of FY26. This was marginally higher by 2% against ₹812 Crore posted in the previous corresponding period.

The business said that revenue from operations in the quarter ended June 2025, registered a 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth to ₹15,932 Crore.

The company also announced that during the quarter under review, it opened 9 new stores. With this, the total store count stands at 424 as at the end of June 2025.

The company further informed that even though overall growth was robust, certain headwinds impacted cost and margins.

One of the major factors was high deflation in the prices of various staple food items and non-food products. Due to this price decline, sales growth was affected by about 100 to 150 basis points. 

For the quarter ended June 2025, standalone EBITDA was reported at ₹1,313 Crore. In the year-ago period, standalone EBITDA was reported at ₹1,221 Crore. The business said that the EBITDA margin came in at 8.20% against 8.90% in the same quarter of previous year.

At around 2.09 PM, Avenue Supermarts was trading 1.09% lower at ₹4,020 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,064.20 on NSE. The counter plunged to an intraday low of ₹3,930 following the results announcement.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Whatsapp
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

