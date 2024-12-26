Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|00%
|₹6550%
|2,800
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,100
|₹0.150%
|6,3000%
|1500%
|₹3000%
|3,200
|₹0.05-94.73%
|16,3502.83%
|-
|-
|3,250
|₹0.95-5%
|4,650-11.42%
|1,9500%
|₹157.60%
|3,300
|₹0.05-97.29%
|12,750-59.13%
|1,8000%
|₹100.050%
|3,350
|₹0.1-96%
|17,400-10.76%
|7,500-1.96%
|₹11578.98%
|3,400
|₹0.1-98.09%
|25,800-30.92%
|15,450-8.84%
|₹62.4598.88%
|3,450
|₹0.05-99.66%
|22,650-29.10%
|47,100-37.82%
|₹0.05-99.34%
|3,500
|₹0.05-99.87%
|88,350-20.51%
|29,400-50.37%
|₹0.05-96.77%
|3,550
|₹45.85-48.88%
|12,450-34.64%
|67,650-32.38%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|3,600
|₹105-21.37%
|72,600-19.19%
|28,350-24.4%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|3,650
|₹133-29.49%
|29,700-18.18%
|1,48,800-13.96%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,700
|₹198.7-17.13%
|1,08,750-9.71%
|83,550-2.96%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,750
|₹255.956.64%
|45,450-4.11%
|1,74,600-19.27%
|₹0.05-80%
|3,800
|₹300-8.48%
|51,300-9.28%
|51,150-8.82%
|₹0.05-75%
|3,850
|₹354.2-8%
|20,250-1.45%
|82,800-32.10%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,900
|₹394-5.51%
|10,350-4.16%
|44,100-7.25%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,950
|₹403.10%
|1500%
|2,65,950-21.72%
|₹0.05-80%
|4,000
|₹517.357.78%
|6,600-12%
|25,200-13.40%
|₹0.05-80%
|4,050
|₹206.65-1.59%
|9000%
|1,19,700-17.39%
|₹0.05-75%
|4,100
|-
|-
|8,5500%
|₹0.050%
|4,150
|-
|-
|50,250-26.53%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|4,200
|₹3550%
|00%
|26,700-6.31%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|4,300
|-
|-
|15,9000%
|₹0.05-50%
|4,400
|-
|-
|26,400-7.85%
|₹0.050%
|4,500
|-
|-
