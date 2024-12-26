iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Avenue Supermarts Ltd

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Option Chain

3,702
(-2.93%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹6550%2,800--
--3,100₹0.150%6,3000%
1500%₹3000%3,200₹0.05-94.73%16,3502.83%
--3,250₹0.95-5%4,650-11.42%
1,9500%₹157.60%3,300₹0.05-97.29%12,750-59.13%
1,8000%₹100.050%3,350₹0.1-96%17,400-10.76%
7,500-1.96%₹11578.98%3,400₹0.1-98.09%25,800-30.92%
15,450-8.84%₹62.4598.88%3,450₹0.05-99.66%22,650-29.10%
47,100-37.82%₹0.05-99.34%3,500₹0.05-99.87%88,350-20.51%
29,400-50.37%₹0.05-96.77%3,550₹45.85-48.88%12,450-34.64%
67,650-32.38%₹0.05-91.66%3,600₹105-21.37%72,600-19.19%
28,350-24.4%₹0.05-83.33%3,650₹133-29.49%29,700-18.18%
1,48,800-13.96%₹0.05-66.66%3,700₹198.7-17.13%1,08,750-9.71%
83,550-2.96%₹0.05-66.66%3,750₹255.956.64%45,450-4.11%
1,74,600-19.27%₹0.05-80%3,800₹300-8.48%51,300-9.28%
51,150-8.82%₹0.05-75%3,850₹354.2-8%20,250-1.45%
82,800-32.10%₹0.05-66.66%3,900₹394-5.51%10,350-4.16%
44,100-7.25%₹0.05-66.66%3,950₹403.10%1500%
2,65,950-21.72%₹0.05-80%4,000₹517.357.78%6,600-12%
25,200-13.40%₹0.05-80%4,050₹206.65-1.59%9000%
1,19,700-17.39%₹0.05-75%4,100--
8,5500%₹0.050%4,150--
50,250-26.53%₹0.05-66.66%4,200₹3550%00%
26,700-6.31%₹0.05-83.33%4,300--
15,9000%₹0.05-50%4,400--
26,400-7.85%₹0.050%4,500--

Avenue Super.: Related NEWS

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|10:21 AM

The transaction comes after Avenue Supermarts' initial disclosure on Oct 7, 2024, which announced the completion of transaction documents for the deal.

Read More
Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|02:07 PM

Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.

Read More
DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The growing influence of the rapid commerce category hindered the company's Q2 profit, which saw an 8% YoY increase.

Read More
Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|02:38 PM

Avenue Supermarts reported a 14% year-on-year increase in standalone revenues to ₹14,050 Crore in September 2024.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Avenue Supermarts Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.