Avenue Supermarts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
650.73
649.17
647.77
647.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,629.88
15,853.36
13,276.34
11,657.51
Net Worth
19,280.61
16,502.53
13,924.11
12,305.28
Minority Interest
Debt
463.74
439.48
415.94
295.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
229.54
200.22
82.66
65.65
Total Liabilities
19,973.89
17,142.23
14,422.71
12,666.46
Fixed Assets
13,939.17
11,665.41
9,901.87
7,727.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,070.83
976.91
532.31
402.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
135.5
121.72
17.82
13.75
Networking Capital
4,268.53
3,005.38
3,686.4
3,091.37
Inventories
3,723.43
3,055.56
2,586.89
2,167.33
Inventory Days
31.1
33.25
Sundry Debtors
393.34
246.59
230.86
72.1
Debtor Days
2.77
1.1
Other Current Assets
1,879.49
926.32
1,867.72
1,845.62
Sundry Creditors
-1,195.36
-878.71
-696.65
-710.04
Creditor Days
8.37
10.89
Other Current Liabilities
-532.37
-344.38
-302.42
-283.64
Cash
559.86
1,372.81
284.31
1,431.99
Total Assets
19,973.89
17,142.23
14,422.71
12,666.46
The transaction comes after Avenue Supermarts' initial disclosure on Oct 7, 2024, which announced the completion of transaction documents for the deal.Read More
Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.Read More
The growing influence of the rapid commerce category hindered the company's Q2 profit, which saw an 8% YoY increase.Read More
Avenue Supermarts reported a 14% year-on-year increase in standalone revenues to ₹14,050 Crore in September 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.