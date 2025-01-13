iifl-logo-icon 1
Avenue Supermarts Ltd AGM

3,518.5
(1.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:04:58 AM

Avenue Super. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, enclosed please find herewith Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 and Notice convening 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Voting Result along with the Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting at the 24th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Avenue Super.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

28 Oct 2024|10:21 AM

The transaction comes after Avenue Supermarts' initial disclosure on Oct 7, 2024, which announced the completion of transaction documents for the deal.

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

14 Oct 2024|02:07 PM

Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.

DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

14 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The growing influence of the rapid commerce category hindered the company's Q2 profit, which saw an 8% YoY increase.

Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

4 Oct 2024|02:38 PM

Avenue Supermarts reported a 14% year-on-year increase in standalone revenues to ₹14,050 Crore in September 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Avenue Supermarts Ltd

