Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, enclosed please find herewith Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 and Notice convening 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Voting Result along with the Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting at the 24th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)